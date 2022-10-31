Menu

Economy

USask survey looks at how people deal with rising food costs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2022 10:14 am
A meat counter in a grocery store is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Canada's competition watchdog is launching a study into the grocery sector to examine whether the highly concentrated sector is contributing to rising food costs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
A meat counter in a grocery store is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Canada's competition watchdog is launching a study into the grocery sector to examine whether the highly concentrated sector is contributing to rising food costs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. pch

Laurie O’Connor, executive director at the Saskatoon Food Bank, says more people in Saskatoon are struggling to get food for themselves and their families as prices in grocery stores rise out of reach.

A newly released Canada-wide survey found people in the Prairie provinces were much more likely to have used emergency measures like food banks or a community fridge.

Read more: Loblaw raising fees for suppliers in 2023 to offset higher supply chain costs

The survey by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan asked people how they cope with increasing food costs.

The majority of respondents said they were using coupons or hunting for sales.

But nearly 20 per cent of people were also reducing meal sizes or skipping them altogether to save money.

Quebec saw the starkest difference from the Prairies, with 95 per cent of respondents there saying they could afford to eat a balanced diet.

