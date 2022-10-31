Menu

Crime

Belleville police seek driver who fled scene of accident

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 9:44 am
Pollice in Belleville are looking for the driver involved in a collision on Oct. 22.
Police in Belleville are on the lookout for the driver of a car involved in a collision on Oct. 22.

The collision happened at the intersection of Cannifton Road and Station Street.

According to police, a white four-door vehicle fled the scene of the collision.

They add that nearby surveillance footage captured images of the car and police are hoping they can spark the memory of someone who may have witnessed it.

Anyone with information or dash-camera footage can contact Const. Devan Aris by email at daris@bellevilleps.ca.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Homicide'
Kingston Homicide
