Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP charge 4 Barrie residents and 1 from Tiny Township in car break-in investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 9:45 am
OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
OPP detachment sign. Global News

Southern Georgian Bay OPP arrested five people in relation to multiple thefts from vehicles in the Town of New Tecumseth and Essa Township.

During the start of October, the Nottawasaga detachment saw a significant increase in thefts from motor vehicles, which would also result in the fraudulent use of credit cards.

On Thursday, OPP executed a search warrant at two Barrie-area addressees and one vehicle with the assistance of several departments, including the Barrie City Police.

Trending Now

Read more: OPP report one dead in New Tecumseth crash

Three people aged 23, 24, and 25 face several charges, including property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle, and fraud under $5,000.

Additionally, two people aged 43 and 48 are also facing one charge each for possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say those charged in the case, four of whom are from Barrie and one from Tiny Township, are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

OPPTheftBarriecar theftBarrie OntarioOntario Provincal PoliceTiny TownshipNew TecumsethCar Break-inNew Tecumseth car break-inNottawasaga Ontario Provincal PoliceSouther Georgian Bay
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers