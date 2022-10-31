OPP charge 4 Barrie residents and 1 from Tiny Township in car break-in investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP arrested five people in relation to multiple thefts from vehicles in the Town of New Tecumseth and Essa Township.

During the start of October, the Nottawasaga detachment saw a significant increase in thefts from motor vehicles, which would also result in the fraudulent use of credit cards.

On Thursday, OPP executed a search warrant at two Barrie-area addressees and one vehicle with the assistance of several departments, including the Barrie City Police.

Three people aged 23, 24, and 25 face several charges, including property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle, and fraud under $5,000.

Additionally, two people aged 43 and 48 are also facing one charge each for possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say those charged in the case, four of whom are from Barrie and one from Tiny Township, are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.