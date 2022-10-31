Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP report one dead in New Tecumseth crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 9:31 am
A Kingston man was allegedly found to be drunk, and asleep at the wheel on the side of the 401 near Lansdowne. View image in full screen
A Kingston man was allegedly found to be drunk, and asleep at the wheel on the side of the 401 near Lansdowne. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a serious collision in the Town of New Tecumseth.

On Friday at around 9:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Sideroad 17 of New Tecumseth between the Second and Third Line.

Read more: ‘Full withdrawal’: Ontario education workers could go on strike on Nov. 4

Police say the lone vehicle occupant, a 45-year-old man from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trending Now

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since been re-opened.

OPPCrashFatal CrashCar crashSingle-Vehicle CollisionNottawasaga OPPOntario Provincal PoliceNew Tecumsethfatal crash New Tecumseth
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers