OPP report one dead in New Tecumseth crash

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a serious collision in the Town of New Tecumseth.
On Friday at around 9:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Sideroad 17 of New Tecumseth between the Second and Third Line.
Read more: ‘Full withdrawal’: Ontario education workers could go on strike on Nov. 4
Read More
Police say the lone vehicle occupant, a 45-year-old man from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Trending Now
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since been re-opened.
Comments