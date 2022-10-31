OPP report one dead in New Tecumseth crash

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a serious collision in the Town of New Tecumseth.

On Friday at around 9:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Sideroad 17 of New Tecumseth between the Second and Third Line.

Police say the lone vehicle occupant, a 45-year-old man from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since been re-opened.