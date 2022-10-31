Menu

Crime

Police investigate shooting on Hamilton’s West Mountain early Sunday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 9:14 am
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on Montcalm Street Oct. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on Montcalm Street Oct. 20, 2022. Global News

Police are investigating a shooting in which gunfire hit a home on the West Mountain early Sunday.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting around 6 a.m. on Montcalm Drive not far from the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Garth Street.

Read more: Police charge Hamilton man for shooting inside downtown residence

There were residents in the home asleep at the time of the incident.

Trending Now

Hamilton Police are appealing to neighbours in the area to check surveillance cameras for suspicious activity around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

