Police investigate shooting on Hamilton’s West Mountain early Sunday

Police are investigating a shooting in which gunfire hit a home on the West Mountain early Sunday.
Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting around 6 a.m. on Montcalm Drive not far from the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Garth Street.
There were residents in the home asleep at the time of the incident.
Hamilton Police are appealing to neighbours in the area to check surveillance cameras for suspicious activity around the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
