Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after colliding with SUV in Mapleton

Wellington County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township.

They received a report of an SUV colliding with a motorcycle at Wellington Road 8 and Wellington Road 10 on Sunday at around 4 p.m.

OPP, local fire departments, and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services were at the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

No other injuries were reported.

Wellington County OPP have closed Wellington Road 8 between Sideroad 12 and Sideroad 6, and Wellington Road 10 from Concession Road 12 to Concession Road 8.

Members of the West Region Traffic Management and Enforcement team are assisting in the investigation.