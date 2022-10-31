Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after colliding with SUV in Mapleton

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 7:22 am
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. Global News File

Wellington County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township.

They received a report of an SUV colliding with a motorcycle at Wellington Road 8 and Wellington Road 10 on Sunday at around 4 p.m.

OPP, local fire departments, and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services were at the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Trending Now

No other injuries were reported.

Read more: OPP reveal identity of Guelph man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Erin

Wellington County OPP have closed Wellington Road 8 between Sideroad 12 and Sideroad 6, and Wellington Road 10 from Concession Road 12 to Concession Road 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the West Region Traffic Management and Enforcement team are assisting in the investigation.

CrashKitchener newsGuelph NewsMotorcyclewellington county oppSUVLife Threatening InjuriesMapleton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers