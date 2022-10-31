Ex-Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly continues testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

Send this page to someone via email

Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly is expected to continue his testimony Monday morning at the public inquiry investigating Ottawa’s use of the Emergencies Act during “Freedom Convoy” protests last winter.

Sloly appeared in front of the Public Order Emergency Commission on Friday and described disorganization and a lack of communication within the Ottawa Police during the occupation of the city’s downtown.

Other witnesses, including top Ontario Provincial Police officials, had blamed Sloly for failing to co-ordinate with other police forces to get the protests under control.

Sloly resigned amid widespread criticism on Feb. 15, the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act.

The inquiry has so far painted a picture of conflict and confusion within police services and among all levels of government in the wake of the convoy’s arrival in Ottawa in late January.

Key protest organizers are expected to testify this week, beginning with Chris Barber, who is one of several people facing criminal charges related to their involvement.