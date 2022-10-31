Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ex-Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly continues testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2022 6:28 am
Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: Former Ottawa police chief testifies'
Emergencies Act inquiry: Former Ottawa police chief testifies
WATCH: Emergencies Act inquiry: Former Ottawa police chief testifies

Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly is expected to continue his testimony Monday morning at the public inquiry investigating Ottawa’s use of the Emergencies Act during “Freedom Convoy” protests last winter.

Sloly appeared in front of the Public Order Emergency Commission on Friday and described disorganization and a lack of communication within the Ottawa Police during the occupation of the city’s downtown.

Read more: ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry this week

Other witnesses, including top Ontario Provincial Police officials, had blamed Sloly for failing to co-ordinate with other police forces to get the protests under control.

Trending Now

Sloly resigned amid widespread criticism on Feb. 15, the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act.

Story continues below advertisement

The inquiry has so far painted a picture of conflict and confusion within police services and among all levels of government in the wake of the convoy’s arrival in Ottawa in late January.

Key protest organizers are expected to testify this week, beginning with Chris Barber, who is one of several people facing criminal charges related to their involvement.

Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: Former Ottawa police chief says force didn’t foresee size, scope of protests'
Emergencies Act inquiry: Former Ottawa police chief says force didn’t foresee size, scope of protests
OttawaOttawa Policefreedom convoy 2022Emergencies ActOttawa protestsPeter Slolyconvoy to ottawa 2022freedom convoy protestsPublic Order Emergency CommissionEmergencies Act inqiuiryEmergencies Act useFreedom Convoy poice response
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers