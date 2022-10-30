Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto, taken to trauma centre: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 4:10 pm
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 12:50 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that remained at the scene, according to police.

Read more: Police looking for 2 suspects in west end stabbing that sends teen to hospital

The pedestrian — a woman — was taken to a trauma centre, Toronto paramedics told Global News. The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear.

Trending Now

Dundas Street was closed at its intersection with Burnhamthorpe Road immediately following the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto PoliceTPSToronto trafficDundas StreetToronto CollisionToronto pedestrianBurnhamthorpe Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers