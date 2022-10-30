Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto, taken to trauma centre: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 12:50 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that remained at the scene, according to police.

The pedestrian — a woman — was taken to a trauma centre, Toronto paramedics told Global News. The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear.

Dundas Street was closed at its intersection with Burnhamthorpe Road immediately following the incident.

Story continues below advertisement