Kelowna developing plan for safer transportation, wants public input

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna, B.C., wants public input on how to reduce transportation-related injuries.

Stating that community feedback is an important part of the process, the city is asking residents to participate in an online survey or attend a public information session later this month.

The information session will occur on May 28 at the Parkinson Recreation Centre from 3 to 6 p.m., while the online survey will remain open until June 16.

2:38 Ministry of Transportation explains why a second bridge crossing is not in its 20 year plan.

The city says its Safe Mobility Action Plan, which is in the planning stages, will “recognize that humans make mistakes, and that the transportation system should be designed to forgive errors and prevent them from resulting in more severe consequences, such as someone being killed or seriously injured.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to statistics from ICBC, nine of the top 10 locations for intersection crashes in the Southern Interior are in Kelowna.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue is the top location with 115 crashes in 2022, followed by Spall Road and Harvey Avenue at 86.

The list is available online.

Spokesperson Jenny Hostland said the city is “developing a plan that focuses on making Kelowna safer and more livable for everyone, with practical solutions for now and in the future.”