Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Naramata, B.C. seniors’ complex unveils new solar energy system

By Taya Fast & Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 3:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Seniors’ complex in Naramata, B.C. unveils new solar energy system'
Seniors’ complex in Naramata, B.C. unveils new solar energy system
A seniors' complex in Naramata received a generous gift for its 15th anniversary. Earlier this year, the Centennial House applied for a grant through Canada-based SkyFire Energy, to have a new solar system installed. They were awarded the $40,000 endowment, and on Saturday they officially flipped the switches. Jayden Wasney reports.

Four units of a seniors’ housing project in Naramata, B.C. have recently gone solar, thanks to a $40,000 endowment.

The Naramata Seniors Housing Society operates the Centennial House, a four-plex building completed in 2007.

Earlier this year, the society applied for a grant through Canada-based SkyFire Energy Systems to have a new solar system. They were awarded the endowment and officially flipped the switches on Saturday.

“So during the summer months, when the sun in the Okanagan is plentiful, it will generate power and get credits from FortisBC, said Vince Boutilier with the Naramata Seniors Housing Society.

“In the off season, when the sun is not so prevalent, we’ll use those credits to offset the power demands of the centre for the full year basically.”

Read more: Fundraiser aims to save Naramata beach from private sale

Story continues below advertisement

According to the society, residents are responsible for paying for their own heating and electricity, and the goal of the solar system is cut monthly bills.

“One of our residents had mentioned the other day that his summer bills were zero, all summer, and building credits for the winter,” said Boutilier.

Trending Now

“So, that really offsets the energy costs for seniors who are obviously on a fixed income.”

Boutilier went on to say that if it wasn’t for the community’s support, this facility wouldn’t have been completed and many seniors would have had to relocate.

Click to play video: 'Penticton school goes solar'
Penticton school goes solar

“Members of the community came out to swing shovels, hammers, paint brushes, and when construction was underway, they provided financial support,” added Boutilier.

“$220,000 worth of bonds were sold in the community, so this project was virtually built by the hands of the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company behind the solar system, SkyFire, is also set to develop the Summerland Solar and Storage project, which is scheduled to get underway next year.

Click to play video: 'Gas tax to fund solar project in Summerland'
Gas tax to fund solar project in Summerland
south okanaganSolar PowerSolar EnergynaramataSeniors' ComplexSkyFire EnergyNaramata Seniors Housing SocietySolar pannels
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers