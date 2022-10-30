Naramata, B.C. seniors’ complex unveils new solar energy system

Send this page to someone via email

Four units of a seniors’ housing project in Naramata, B.C. have recently gone solar, thanks to a $40,000 endowment.

The Naramata Seniors Housing Society operates the Centennial House, a four-plex building completed in 2007.

Earlier this year, the society applied for a grant through Canada-based SkyFire Energy Systems to have a new solar system. They were awarded the endowment and officially flipped the switches on Saturday.

“So during the summer months, when the sun in the Okanagan is plentiful, it will generate power and get credits from FortisBC, said Vince Boutilier with the Naramata Seniors Housing Society.

“In the off season, when the sun is not so prevalent, we’ll use those credits to offset the power demands of the centre for the full year basically.”

According to the society, residents are responsible for paying for their own heating and electricity, and the goal of the solar system is cut monthly bills.

“One of our residents had mentioned the other day that his summer bills were zero, all summer, and building credits for the winter,” said Boutilier.

“So, that really offsets the energy costs for seniors who are obviously on a fixed income.”

Boutilier went on to say that if it wasn’t for the community’s support, this facility wouldn’t have been completed and many seniors would have had to relocate.

“Members of the community came out to swing shovels, hammers, paint brushes, and when construction was underway, they provided financial support,” added Boutilier.

“$220,000 worth of bonds were sold in the community, so this project was virtually built by the hands of the community.”

The company behind the solar system, SkyFire, is also set to develop the Summerland Solar and Storage project, which is scheduled to get underway next year.