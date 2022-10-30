Junior hockey round-up: Rockets fall, Vees winning streak continues, victory for Vipers

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday night round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

PORTLAND 5, KELOWNA 3

The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-3 to the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday night.

Tied at two after two, the Winterhawks took their first lead of the game early into the third period. Kelowna later tied the game but Portland pushed back with the game-winning goal.

The Winterhawks added an empty netter in the final minute of the game.

Rocket players Max Graham, Colton Dach, and Elias Carmichael were out with injuries while defenceman Noah Dorey served a one-game suspension for slew footing during Friday’s game.

Kelowna played with seventeen skaters, including five defenceman.

The Rockets will be back home on Saturday to face off against the Kamloops Blazers.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

PENTICTON 9, TRAIL 3

The Penticton Vees extended their winning streak to 14 games on Saturday with a 9-3 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Saturday’s game was the third in four days for the Vees, who put up the nine goals to remain perfect this season. Penticton hasn’t lost a game since March during the 2022 BCHL playoffs.

13 of 18 skaters recorded at least a point in the win for Penticton, and didn’t take a penalty.

For the second straight home game, the visitors scored first. Connor Seeley put the Smoke Eaters out ahead just before the seven minute mark.

The Vees quickly responded, scoring twice in just eight seconds to take the lead.

Up next, the Vees play the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday.

VERNON 1, CRANBROOK 0

Vernon’s Isaac Tremblay scored the only goal earning a 1-0 win over the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday.

It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams. The Bucks had the edge in chances and shots but the game was scoreless after the first period.

The Vipers dominated Cranbrook in the second period, outshooting them 14-3.

The Bucks got the goalie out trying to get the game tied, but again the Vipers resisted and walked the game to the final buzzer.

The Vipers are back in action Sunday afternoon against the Merritt Centennials.