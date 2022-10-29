London, Ont. street preachers known to target women convicted and fined $7,250

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London says two men have been convicted on public nuisance bylaw charges issued in 2019.

Steven Ravbar, 54, and Matthew Carapella, 36, were convicted Friday.

The men are known as London’s notorious, so-called street preachers, who have reportedly verbally harassed women on their gender, attire and appearance in public spaces, often in downtown.

The City says penalties issued by the court include fines of $3,500 to Ravbar and $3,750 to Carapella.

The pair were criminally charged after police allege they entered Elmwood Presbyterian Church on April 7, 2019 and began yelling at female parishioners during a church service.

The church’s reverend, Andrew Fullerton, told 980 CFPL at the time that two men entered the church, sat near the back, and began shouting after the sermon.

The criminal matter was slated to go to trial in late May of 2020, with Carapella and Ravbar representing themselves, however the date was vacated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The safety of women and children is a key pillar of City Council’s strategic plan,” said Orest Katolyk, the City’s director of municipal compliance.

“We hope these convictions send a strong message that this type of abusive and insulting language… will not be tolerated,” he added.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick