Police arrest man after sexual assault in Toronto university bathroom

Police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly followed a woman into a bathroom at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Toronto police said the incident was reported on Wednesday.

It is alleged that a woman entered a bathroom when a man she did not know followed her in. The man sexually assaulted her and fled the area, police said.

On Friday, police arrested 31-year-old Robert Roye Ruddock. He was charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.