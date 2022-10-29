Police arrest man after sexual assault in Toronto university bathroom

Police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly followed a woman into a bathroom at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Toronto police said the incident was reported on Wednesday.
It is alleged that a woman entered a bathroom when a man she did not know followed her in. The man sexually assaulted her and fled the area, police said.
On Friday, police arrested 31-year-old Robert Roye Ruddock. He was charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault and failure to comply with a release order.
Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.
