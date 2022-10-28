Police search for man they say hit elderly woman with truck in west Edmonton parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly hit a woman with a truck in a parking lot last month.

Police said on Sept. 21, a 72-year-old woman was walking across a parking lot in the area of 116 Avenue and 170 Street. A truck hit her as it was backing up.

The driver did initially get out of the vehicle to check on the woman, alongside others, but then got back in the truck and slowly left the parking lot, according to police.

The woman was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver had a heavier build and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a ball cap. The truck is a white, four-door Ford F series dually truck with an orange decal on the rear driver-side window, a white decal on the rear passenger-side window and grey deer-shaped decals on both the driver- and passenger-side front doors.

Police are looking for information on this truck and its driver after a woman was backed into in a parking lot last month. Edmonton Police Service

“The driver of the truck did the right thing and exited his vehicle to attend to the complainant,” said EPS Const. Michael Chernyk.

“Unfortunately, information was not collected or exchanged as it should have been, so we are hoping the public may help us connect with the driver.”

Those with information about the truck or driver are asked to contact the EPS complaint line at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.