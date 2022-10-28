Mount Royal Cougars soccer teams prepare to make history in Canada West playoffs

It’s a familiar field, but a brand new stage for the Mount Royal Cougars women’s soccer team.

In the final weekend of Canada West regular season play the team vaulted from fourth to first in the Prairie Division, earning the right to host a home playoff game for the first time in program history.

“In my four years in this program, it’s the first time I’ve made playoffs and it’s the best we’ve done so far- I think- in program history,” defender Keilyn Stabler said. “It’s really special to be a part of.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "In my four years in this program, it's the first time I've made playoffs and it's the best we've done so far- I think- in program history," defender Keilyn Stabler said. "It's really special to be a part of."

“It’s a dream,” Stabler’s fellow defenceman Isabella Chirico added. “I remember coming into this year and we were really nervous. Last year was a tough season. We knew we wanted to prove people wrong and be the underdogs of this division and we did that.

“Saturday’s just the beginning for our squad.”

The Cougars got a boost up the standings with the controversial elimination of the MacEwan Griffins, who were forced to forfeit nine wins and a playoff sport due to an ineligible player.

But there’s no doubt MRU earned its way into the postseason.

The Cats finished with a 10-3-1 record, with captain Alexi Watson, forward Sydney Danielewicz, and star goaltender Lizzy Knight named to the CW second all-star team and speedy first-year Zyna Centeno making the all-rookie roster.

Mount Royal was dished a 2-0 loss by their playoff opponents, the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack, earlier this season, but the group feels the slate is wiped clean.

“I’m expecting a lot of pressure,” Chirico added. “I mean, they’re a tough team. They’re a big team- but that’s no shock to us. We know how to play and we’ve proven to people how we can come up, turn out, put on a show and make history.”

The Cougars’ men’s side enters playoffs with an undeniable target on their backs.

After two straight bronze medal finishes, MRU went undefeated in the regular season to clinch a third consecutive division title.

A whopping nine Mount Royal players were named to Canada West all-star teams on Thursday.

Star seniors like Cavalry FC draft pick Mohamed El-Gandour believe this is the group that can get over the hump and into the final.

“It’s been bittersweet, obviously, the past few years with getting the bronze medals, but now it’s my last run and obviously the gold and heading to Nationals is the goal,” El-Gandour said. “If it’s not done here, I don’t think it’s ever going to be done. This is the best group we’ve ever had at MRU.”

“With the university league, there’s a lot of turnover each year with players,” Head Coach Ryan Gyaki said. “It takes time before a team is mature enough to deal with that pressure. You definitely feel a difference going into playoff games now than when we first started. Much calmer, much more routine, but it’s a one-off game. One bad bounce, one bad call, one bad play from our own players and you put yourself in a tough spot. Just the basics and discipline, I think, should get us over the line.”

The Cougars women’s squad face the Thomson Rivers Wolfpack at 1 p.m. at Stadium Field on Saturday, Oct. 29, while the men face the Fraser Valley Cascades at 3 p.m.

Both games are free to attend.