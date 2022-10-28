Car explodes outside Osoyoos hotel, RCMP say isn’t suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Guests at an Osoyoos hotel were witness to an explosion Thursday night.

Evan Buday said he was in his room at the Sahara Courtyard Inn at around 7:30 p.m. when the car next to his went up in flames.

He heard a vehicle horn blaring in the distance, so he opened up the door to his room and someone yelled that there was a fire in the parking lot.

“Upon arriving at the parking lot, the SUV two stalls over from mine was fully engulfed in flames,” Buday said.

“I started recording a video to document for insurance in case there was damage to my car. I have some melted debris land on my car but minimal damage.”

He managed to get into his car and pull away just as the other vehicle started having what he described as “small combustion explosions inside.”

“Within minutes, the local police and fire department were on scene to extinguish the fire and keep everyone safe,” he said.

The Osoyoos RCMP said there’s not a lot of information about last night’s fire but it’s not considered suspicious. The owner of the vehicle had been having electrical problems previously and that’s what’s believed to have been behind the issue.