Crime

South Simcoe Police charge two with impaired driving

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 3:09 pm
South Simcoe Police. View image in full screen
South Simcoe Police. Twitter / South Simcoe Police

Impaired driving continues to be an issue, with South Simcoe Police stopping tow drivers earlier this week.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, around 7:45 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and Jans Boulevard in the Town of Innisfil.  

The vehicle was stopped, and police charged the 37-year-old driver was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with an excess blood alcohol level.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 12:07 a.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to a failure to remain at a collision where a vehicle struck a fire hydrant in the area of John Street and Colborne Street in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.  

Police say a 35-year-old Maria Ansari-Tadi of Newmarket was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with an excess blood alcohol level, failure to remain on scene, and failure to have an insurance card.  

A 35-year-old also from Newmarket was also charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

