Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Surrey, B.C. firefighters respond after explosion destroys house

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 3:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey house destroyed in fiery explosion'
Surrey house destroyed in fiery explosion
WATCH: A Surrey house was destroyed Thursday night in a fiery explosion. It is unclear what caused the explosion but an investigation will get underway to determine what happened.

Firefighters were called to an explosive house fire in Surrey Thursday night after a home went up in flames.

Neighbours called 911 after hearing an explosion around 8:30 p.m.

They told Global News a tree collapsed on the home, causing the explosion and setting the home ablaze.

The fire was knocked down but the home was destroyed.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Read more: Abandoned garage fire ignites next door neighbour’s home and empty house in Surrey, B.C.

Click to play video: 'Two homes destroyed in Surrey fire'
Two homes destroyed in Surrey fire

The fire did not spread to any neighbouring homes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“There was multiple calls on this,” Shelley Morris with the Surrey Fire Rescue Services told Global News on Thursday evening.

“Crews responded to a fully involved structure fire so they quickly upgraded to a second alarm, which gave us 24 members that quickly put out the fire.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

SurreySurrey house firesurrey explosionHouse fire in SurreyHouse fire explosionSurrey 128 StreetSurrey fiery explosionSurrey fire explosion
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers