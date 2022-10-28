Surrey, B.C. firefighters respond after explosion destroys house

See more sharing options

Firefighters were called to an explosive house fire in Surrey Thursday night after a home went up in flames.

Neighbours called 911 after hearing an explosion around 8:30 p.m.

They told Global News a tree collapsed on the home, causing the explosion and setting the home ablaze.

The fire was knocked down but the home was destroyed.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

The fire did not spread to any neighbouring homes.

“There was multiple calls on this,” Shelley Morris with the Surrey Fire Rescue Services told Global News on Thursday evening.

“Crews responded to a fully involved structure fire so they quickly upgraded to a second alarm, which gave us 24 members that quickly put out the fire.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.