Police warn of ‘GTA Rentals’ scam posted on Kijiji, Facebook Marketplace

Toronto police have issued a warning regarding a rental property scam circulating online.

Police said the suspect posts rental properties online on sites such as Kijiji and/or Facebook Marketplace under the name “GTA Rentals.”

After a rental price is agreed on, police said the suspect then emails the victim a Residential Tenancy Agreement to complete the transaction.

Once the suspect receives the payment, all communication is ceased, police said.

Investigators added that the victims are not able to see any of the properties because the suspect doesn’t have access to any of the advertised properties.

Police are issuing the warning as a reminder to the public to make sure to view the unit for confirmation and to be aware of renting properties from “GTA rentals.”

They also said to be mindful before signing any rental agreements and sending deposits.

Renters should also confirm with building property owners if the unit is available for rent, police said.