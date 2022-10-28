2 facing charges in probe alleging RV used to transport and sell illegal drugs in Niagara Region

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man and a woman are facing drug charges after a recreational vehicle (RV) containing suspected fentanyl was potentially being used to transport and sell illegal drugs in Niagara Region.

Police say the pair were arrested in St. Catharines Thursday after a search of the RV turned up 10.5 grams of the suspected opiod, $11,420 of cash and computers allegedly stolen from a reported break and enter earlier in October.

The man, 38, and the woman 58, are each facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and property obtained by crime.

Both are expected in court on Dec. 29.