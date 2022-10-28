Menu

Crime

2 charged after store employees pepper sprayed: London, Ont. police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 28, 2022 3:03 pm
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Two London, Ont. women are facing theft and assault charges after police allege they pepper-sprayed employees at a Masonville-area business on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. when two women were allegedly seen concealing items in bags at a store in the area of Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street, police said.

Staff asked the pair to leave, however an argument broke out and one employee was assaulted, police said. The two fled the store after pepper-spraying employees, police said.

Read more: London, Ont. man charged after 17-month investigation into death of young child

Officers arrested both suspects at their homes. The pair, aged 19 and 22, were later jointly charged with theft under $5,000.

The 19-year-old accused faces additional charges of assault and assault with a weapon.

Both have been released from custody with a Nov. 22 court date, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

