Saskatoon launches 2022 poppy campaign with Pinning of the Poppy Ceremony

A Pinning of the Poppy Ceremony was held at Saskatoon City Hall on Friday, kicking off the 2022 poppy campaign with the deputy mayor, legion branches, police services and veterans in attendance.

Chair of the Saskatoon Poppy Campaign, Diane Robson, has worked hard with over 400 volunteers to help distribute poppies at over 1,200 locations throughout Saskatoon and gather funds for the campaign.

“The funds stay in the Saskatoon area,” said Robson, “Number one is veteran and their families. That’s where funds go if a veteran has a need.”

Funds might go to a veteran that has needs for mobility aids, residence changes, medical needs, student bursaries and Cadet corps.

“The second need if there is money left over, if we haven’t used it all up, will go into the community as a whole. That is where you see hospitals getting money to help them because veterans are a part of the hospital patient population as well.”

This year, the Saskatoon City Hospital was one of the recipients of the Saskatoon Poppy Day Fund.

Steve Shannon, CEO of Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation said that these funds help serve veterans and their families.

“In the past 12 years, over $250,000 has been donated for equipment at Saskatoon City Hospital and the last donation went to bladder scanners which are urgent in keeping patient care moving and going through the hospital.”

Eric Anderson, communications leader for Sherbrooke Community Centre explains that even small donations can make a tangible difference in the lives of veterans.

“We have a veterans village van that is used to transport our veterans throughout the community, we have purchased bathtubs that cost thousands of dollars and the Saskatoon Poppies Trustees Fund has been so supportive of that as well as ceiling track lifts which offer a lot of mobility and independence in their respective rooms.”

“To be a part of today is very meaningful for our veterans and residents at Sherbrook and for the staff as well that care for our veterans.”

There will be a public Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 at SaskTel Centre.