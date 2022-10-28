Menu

Canada

Emails reveal N.S. RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2022 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Conservatives demand Blair’s resignation after NS inquiry recordings revive allegation of political interference'
Conservatives demand Blair’s resignation after NS inquiry recordings revive allegation of political interference
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair defended himself against demands that he resign during question period on Monday, after the inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting released audio recordings of a meeting between RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki and several of her subordinates. The recordings have revived allegations that Blair interfered in the investigation to release details about the guns used in the killing spree.

The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.

The emails focus on the husbands of Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman, the commanding officer in Nova Scotia at the time, and Halifax RCMP Chief Supt. Janis Gray.

Read more: Tories call for resignations after release of audio by Nova Scotia shooting inquiry

In May 2021 after the two men were named to the inquiry liaison team, National Police Federation president Brian Sauve recommended to RCMP officials that they reconsider the move due to public interest and scrutiny surrounding the public inquiry.

A few days later, Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan said in an email that he had requested an immediate review of the conflict of interest concerns by the RCMP’s professional ethics office.

Read more: Recordings show RCMP commissioner didn’t ‘promise’ to release info about N.S. gunman’s firearms

Supt. Kerry Petryshun, an officer responsible for assessing the concerns, wrote in an email on June 4, 2021 that Bergerman “ought to have known” that hiring her husband, a retired RCMP officer, on a contract was prohibited and would be viewed as a conflict of interest.

In July 2021 the two men were removed from the RCMP’s inquiry team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.

