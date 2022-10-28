Lindsay, Ont. man claims $100K on Encore lottery ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man says a quick stop at a store for an errand turned into a $100,000 lottery win.

According to the OLG, Dale Aucoin, 47, matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the Sept. 30 Encore draw as part of the Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

Aucoin, a skilled trade worker, says he plays the lottery occasionally but always plays the $1 Encore for any Lotto Max or Lotto 6/49 ticket he purchases.

His winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada Gas and Convenience on Hwy. 35 North in Lindsay.

“I stopped at the store to run a quick errand and ended up purchasing this ticket,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he was sitting outside with his wife when he checked his ticket using the OLG app.

“I heard the winning jingle and saw the amount — I had to do a double take and count the zeroes,” he said.

He informed his wife who initially didn’t believe him, Aucoin noted.

“I scanned it in front of her. My hands were shaking. We were both in disbelief,” he said. “Then we went to the store to make sure it was real.”

He says the lottery win “feels awesome.”

“At first it’s hard to believe, but each day it sets in a bit more,” he said.