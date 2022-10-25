Lakehurst resident lands $1M prize after buying Lotto 6/49 ticket in Peterborough: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Lakehurst, Ont., resident has a million reasons to smile after claiming a $1-million prize in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw

According to the OLG, Michael McGlashan, 59, won the prize on the Gold Ball Draw as part of the Lotto 6/49 draw on Sept. 24. Lakehurst, in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, is about 35 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The winning ticket was purchased at Chemong Variety on Chemong Road in Peterborough.

The father and grandfather says he first heard on the radio that a winning ticket was won by someone in the Peterborough area. He noted is a regular lottery player and only plays Lotto 6/49.

Story continues below advertisement

“I heard on the radio while driving to work that someone in Peterborough won $1 million,” he said at the OLG prize centre. “I turned to my son and said, ‘wow that could be me.’ And he said with a laugh, ‘no way.'”

McGlashan says he checked his ticket three days after hearing the radio announcement.

“I told my son and stepson first – they were ecstatic and so happy for me,” he said.

With his winnings, McGlashan plans to make some investments and is considering retiring.

“I feel like a million bucks,” he said.