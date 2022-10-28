Menu

Crime

Man pepper sprayed after refusing to give suspect food: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 28, 2022 12:13 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police Service are investigating what is believed to be an unprovoked attack on a man in the downtown area.

Officers were called to an area on Quebec St. near Wyndham St. N Wednesday night.

An investigation revealed that the man was picking up food from an establishment on Quebec St. that evening around 6:45 p.m.

An unknown male approached the man with the take-out container and asked him for food but was refused.

A short time later, the same two individuals crossed paths and the man was sprayed in the face with a noxious substance believed to be pepper spray.

The attacker then fled on foot, last seen running on Quebec St. towards Wyndham St. N.

Investigators say the suspect is white, 20 years of age with a slim build, wearing a long white shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a dark hat.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

