Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen file for divorce

It’s official: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce.

The football star and his supermodel wife are calling it quits after 13 years of marriage, filing their divorce papers in Florida on Friday morning.

Brady and Bündchen posted statements on Instagram late Friday morning, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

“I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” wrote Bündchen.

Their split comes after months of rumours that their relationship has been on rocky ground. It’s been widely reported that Bündchen, 42, is unhappy with Brady’s decision to return to professional football, despite announcing his retirement earlier this year.

In March, Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement to play a 23rd season in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

The announcement came just 40 days after Brady said he was hanging up his football cleats for good, citing his desire to spend more time with his wife and children.

Last month, a source told People the quarterback is “hurt” about the latest developments in his marriage.

“She is the one steering the divorce,” the insider said. “She is playing offence and he is playing defence. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defence from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly, he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

The couple share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, nine, along with Brady’s son John Edward, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

It’s been reported that the couple has been living apart for at least two months.

Brady and Bündchen began dating in 2006 and tied the knot in 2009.