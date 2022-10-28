Music star Shania Twain to take the stage in Montreal, Quebec City in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian country music star Shania Twain is coming to Quebec for two concert dates in 2023.

The singer-songwriter is kicking off a new tour named after her upcoming Queen of Me album, which will be released early in February.

Twain will perform in Quebec City on June 17 followed by a show in Montreal the following day on June 18, 2023. She will also take the stage in several other Canadian cities, including Toronto and Halifax.

The vocal powerhouse, 57, said Friday was she “unbelievably excited” to announce the news, adding that she’s feeling “very comfortable” in her own skin and that her new album reflects that.

“Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!” she wrote on Facebook.

Twain goes on to say that while her Las Vegas residency has been a dream, she’s ready to get back on the road and sing, dance and have a “kick ass night out” with her fans.

“This one’s gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line!!” she wrote.

The tour is set to begin next April in the United States, before coming to a close in the United Kingdom in the fall. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 4.