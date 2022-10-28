Menu

Canada

Music star Shania Twain to take the stage in Montreal, Quebec City in 2023

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 11:12 am
Shania Twain tells her life story in new Netflix documentary
Shania Twain’s “Not Just A Girl” is a new documentary spanning her career, detailing risks that she’s taken in her pursuit of an independent path. The documentary will be available starting July 26 on Netflix, the same day that a soundtrack album of the country star’s biggest hits arrives – Jul 20, 2022

Canadian country music star Shania Twain is coming to Quebec for two concert dates in 2023.

The singer-songwriter is kicking off a new tour named after her upcoming Queen of Me album, which will be released early in February.

Twain will perform in Quebec City on June 17 followed by a show in Montreal the following day on June 18, 2023. She will also take the stage in several other Canadian cities, including Toronto and Halifax.

The vocal powerhouse, 57, said Friday was she “unbelievably excited” to announce the news, adding that she’s feeling “very comfortable” in her own skin and that her new album reflects that.

READ MORE: ‘Not Just A Girl’ trailer: Shania Twain reflects on career in Netflix documentary

“Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!” she wrote on Facebook.

Twain goes on to say that while her Las Vegas residency has been a dream, she’s ready to get back on the road and sing, dance and have a “kick ass night out” with her fans.

“This one’s gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line!!” she wrote.

The tour is set to begin next April in the United States, before coming to a close in the United Kingdom in the fall. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 4.

Cast of ‘Monarch’ chats new season and Shania Twain
Canadian MusicShania TwainCanadian musicianshania twain tourshania twain concertQueen of meShania Twain MontrealShania Twain Quebec CityShania Twain tickets Montreal
