Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

The federal government is alerting drivers about alternating lane closures of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Monday through Friday due to maintenance work.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, one or two lanes will be closed alternately.

One lane will remain open in each direction. Motorists should expect short delays.

Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada urges caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

