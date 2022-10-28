Menu

Traffic

Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 10:16 am
Public Services and Procurement Canada says maintenance work will slow traffic on portions of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge on Oct. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Public Services and Procurement Canada says maintenance work will slow traffic on portions of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge on Oct. 31, 2022. Ken Mann

The federal government is alerting drivers about alternating lane closures of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Monday through Friday due to maintenance work.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, one or two lanes will be closed alternately.

One lane will remain open in each direction. Motorists should expect short delays.

Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada urges caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

