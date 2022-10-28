Menu

Politics

Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ during home break-in

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 9:06 am
Click to play video: 'Pelosi feels ‘confident’ in Democrats ahead of midterm elections'
Pelosi feels ‘confident’ in Democrats ahead of midterm elections
WATCH: Pelosi feels 'confident' in Democrats ahead of midterm elections

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been taken to the hospital after being “violently assaulted” in the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a Friday morning statement.

The assailant reportedly broke into the Pelosi residence and attacked Paul Pelosi, who is in his early 80s.

Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time, a spokesperson for the speaker confirmed.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” the statement from the speaker’s office said.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The family is requesting privacy as they deal with the situation, the statement said.

More to come …

