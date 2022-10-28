OPP investigate fatal collision after cyclist struck in Brant County

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a bicycle and a vehicle collided on Green Lane in Brant County on Thursday evening.



Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Green Lane in the town of Paris.

Investigators determined that a passenger vehicle struck a cyclist.

One person was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Thomas Keen of Brant County.



Green Lane was closed for about six hours while emergency crews and investigators were at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.