OPP investigate fatal collision after cyclist struck in Brant County

One person is dead after a bicycle and a vehicle collided on Green Lane in Brant County on Thursday evening.Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Green Lane in the town of Paris.
Read more: London, Ont. police charge man after theft of mayor’s ‘Chain of Office’
Read More
Investigators determined that a passenger vehicle struck a cyclist.
Trending Now
One person was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Thomas Keen of Brant County.Green Lane was closed for about six hours while emergency crews and investigators were at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments