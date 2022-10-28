Gas prices rise by 5 cents in Nova Scotia as cost of fuel continues to climb

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices in Nova Scotia continue to climb as the cost of regular self-serve gasoline went up by 5.2 cents Friday.

The price for regular, unleaded self-serve gasoline in Nova Scotia now ranges between 176.3 and 178.5 cents per litre in the Halifax area, and 178.3 to 180.5 cents per litre in the Cape Breton area.

The price of diesel also went up by 2.5 cents overnight, with consumers paying between 226.2 and 228.5 cents per litre in Halifax and 228.2 to 230.5 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

While drivers saw some relief in September, gasoline prices have been creeping up over the last four weeks.

The cost of fuel continues to be volatile, as evidenced by the interrupter clause — which allows the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to adjust gas prices outside of the regular weekly update — being triggered four times in the last month alone.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia reached a record high in late spring, with the maximum price of gas hitting 217.5 cents per litre in the Halifax area on June 10.

This was part of a trend of rising fuel costs across the country and was due to several factors, including the Ukraine war and supply levels as oil producers struggled to meet increased demand amid easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Prices then began to slowly come down over the last few months, bottoming out at a maximum price of 151.4 cents per litre in the Halifax area three months later on Sept. 9.

Since then, the price of gas has been on the rise again. Diesel prices have also been rising over the last few weeks, with the cost shooting up by 40.2 cents since the end of September.