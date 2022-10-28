Menu

Canada

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Montreal as Canada visit continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2022 7:43 am
Click to play video: 'Haiti tops Blinken’s agenda during first official Canadian visit'
Haiti tops Blinken’s agenda during first official Canadian visit
WATCH: Haiti tops Blinken's agenda during first official Canadian visit

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Montreal Friday as he continues his two-day trip to Canada.

Blinken is to visit a battery recycling facility in east-end Montreal before heading to a public market.

Read more: Iranian support for Russia in Ukraine brings ‘inhumanity’ to new level: Joly

Later in the morning, he is scheduled to take questions from students at the Biosphere, an environmental museum located in the former U.S. Expo 67 pavilion.

In Ottawa on Thursday, Blinken met with Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

Click to play video: 'Joly, Blinken dodge questions on whether Canada will lead Haiti mission'
Joly, Blinken dodge questions on whether Canada will lead Haiti mission

The pair told reporters that discussions about a multilateral military intervention in Haiti are ongoing and remain a “work in progress.”

The visit is Blinken’s first to Canada since becoming secretary of state.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

