Warsaw Road swing bridge in Peterborough closing for 2 weeks in November for repairs

Parks Canada says the Warsaw Road swing bridge in Peterborough, Ont., will be closed for two weeks in November for repairs.

The bridge on Parkhill Road East between Armour and Television roads will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. to Friday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m.

Officials say the latest closure is required for the completion of repairs to the bridge’s metal grating deck.

In early July, Parks Canada reported select grating panels were removed, repaired and then reattached to the bridge in an attempt to reduce the noise caused by vehicles using the bridge. Since then officials have been monitoring the bridge and the associated noise levels to determine if the repair was successful before moving onto a full repair. In August, officials said additional panels were increasingly being affected by the same issue, prompting a full repair in the fall.

Traffic control measures and detour routes will be in place, and members of the public are advised to obey all safety signage.

Parks Canada says pedestrians and cyclists using the west pathway along the canal, between Parkhill Road East and Woodbine Avenue, may encounter occasional interruptions during the week before and the week following construction while the contractor prepares the site in order to set up and take down maintenance equipment. This site preparation work will not impact traffic flow on Parkhill Road.

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised that the sidewalk on the bridge will be accessible except for approximately two days at the start of the closure to remove the grating panels and near the end of the scheduled closure to reinstall the panels.

The bridge has been under regular repairs and upgrades over the past two years.

Bobcaygeon swing bridge

Earlier this month, Parks Canada announced the Bobcaygeon swing bridge will remain closed through the end of the 2022 calendar year due to ongoing repairs.

“Mechanical components and hydraulic equipment manufactured for the bridge that were expected to arrive on site this fall have been delayed, moving back the completion date,” Parks Canada said. “Parks Canada continues to work with the contractor, stressing the importance of completing the project. We appreciate your patience while we undertake these important investments into the infrastructure in Bobcaygeon.”

The remaining repairs include completing concrete works on the bridge abutments, installing the remaining mechanical components, the vehicular bridge deck, hydraulic and electrical components, and paving.

Until the bridge reopens, the enhanced pedestrian access over the upper gates of Lock 32 and its access paths will remain in place, Parks Canada stated.