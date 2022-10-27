Knights edge IceDogs in overtime to win their third straight

Send this page to someone via email

Logan Mailloux took a pass from Denver Barkey in overtime and went in alone to score the game winner as the London Knights defeated the Niagara IceDogs 3-2 in St. Catharines on Thursday.

The win was London’s third in a row as they kicked off what will be three games in three nights this weekend.

“It was a nice play by (Barkey). He has the skills,” smiled Mailloux after the game. ” Coming down on (IceDogs goaltender Owen) Flores is something I used to do a whole lot in practice so I had two or three moves in mind and I just picked my spot and fortunately it worked out.”

Flores played his rookie season withe the Knights last year.

Barkey initiated the play after a Niagara turnover at the London blue line.

Story continues below advertisement

“I saw a little opening,” said Barkey. “I just tried to get it in to him and when (Mailloux) is on a breakaway you can feel pretty confident and he buried it.”

Sean McGurn scored twice for London in regulation.

Both of McGurn’s goals came on the power play and both came seconds after the puck dropped to begin each man advantage.

The Ottawa, Ont., native put the Knights ahead in the first period as he smashed home a feed from George Diaco at the 7:53 mark. The goal came eight seconds after a penalty call against the IceDogs as Diaco zipped into behind the Niagara net and found McGurn at the edge of the crease.

It took just 13 seconds of a man advantage for McGurn to score his fourth of the season and second of the game in the second period. Logan Mailloux faked a shot on the right side and slid a pass to Oliver Bonk who fired the puck at former Knight Owen Flores in the IceDogs goal that McGurn tipped in.

“The power play was good and the penalty kill held together,” Knights assistant coach Dylan Hunter said after the game. “Overall it was a solid game.”

London went 2-for-4 on the man advantage and was a perfect 3-for-3 killing penalties.

Story continues below advertisement

Pano Fimis and Brenden Sirrizzotti scored goals for Niagara. Fimis tied the game 1-1 on an individual effort from the slot in the second period and Sirizzotti tied it 2-2 in the third period as he found a puck that seemed to bounce in three directions at once and put it in the London net.

View image in full screen Jim Van Horne/980 CFPL

Luca Testa dekes to the backhand in a game against the Niagara IceDogs on Oct. 27, 2022.

Brett Brochu made 25 saves for his third win of the year.

Flores also made 25 saves and took two separate minor penalties.

London has now picked up at least a point in five of their last six games.

Evangelista exploding early

As former Knights captain Luke Evangelista headed off to training camp with the National Hockey League’s Nashville Predators he set a goal for himself: Play one game in the NHL this year. The Ontario Hockey League’s leader in goals in 2021-22 is making himself hard to ignore with a goal and five assists to lead the Milwaukee Admirals in scoring. Evangelista met former London teammate Tonio Stranges in a game on Oct. 26. Stranges is with the Texas Stars. The Admirals defeated the Stars 6-5 in a shootout. Evangelista recorded and assist in the game and both Evangelista and Stranges were stopped on their attempts in the shootout.

Story continues below advertisement

Local connections in the U Sports ranks

Sixteen players who spent part or all of their careers with the London Knights have started this year playing University hockey either in Ontario or in Atlantic or Western Canada.

Tyler Rollo (Brock), Cole Tymkin (Brock), Nic Mattinen (Ottawa), Liam Whittaker (Lakehead), Nic Mattinen (Ottawa), Dalton Duhart (Queen’s), Billy Moskal (U of T), Dylan Myskiw (Western), Eric Henderson (Acadia), Josh Nelson (St. FX), Joseph Raaymakers (St. FX), Cody Morgan (UNB), Richard Whittaker (UPEI), Nathan Dunkley (SMU). Shane Collins (Saskatchewan) and Jordan Kooy (Saskatchewan).

Area players Aiden Prueter of London, Ont., (Queen’s), Andrew Bruder from Woodstock, Ont., (Western), and Kyle Petit of Komoka, Ont., (Western) are also playing U Sports this year.

Read more: Not making it helped William Nicholl to become a London Knight

Family packs of Knights tickets released

The London Knights have released Family Four- pack deals for the 2022-23 season. Fans receive four Knights tickets, four pops and four pizza slices for $99.99. More information can be found at www.londonknights.com

Story continues below advertisement

Up next

Back-to-back home games for the Knights against the North Bay Battalion on Friday, Oct. 28 and the Sudbury Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 29.

London has not played a game against the Wolves since January 17, 2020 dating back to before the cancellations of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The Knights have not seen the Battalion since a trip to North Bay, Ont., in December of 2019.

Former London goaltender Adam Dennis will be in the building at Budweiser Gardens. He is now the general manager in North Bay.

Coverage of both games will begin at 6:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.