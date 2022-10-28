Menu

Politics

Manitoba early childhood educator students to see tuition reimbursements

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 4:10 pm
The governments of Canada and Manitoba announced Thursday they are investing more than $4 million to reimburse the tuition of early childhood educator students by up to $5,000 per school year. View image in full screen
The governments of Canada and Manitoba announced Thursday they are investing more than $4 million to reimburse the tuition of early childhood educator students by up to $5,000 per school year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The federal and provincial governments are teaming up to provide a little relief to early childhood educator students in Manitoba.

The governments announced more than $4 million in funding Thursday that will provide a reimbursement of up to $5,000 per school year for early childhood educator students and recent graduates.

Read more: Early child-care workforce in Manitoba receives $37M to support wage equity

“Reducing barriers for individuals to obtain their certification as an early childhood educator will stabilize and strengthen the early learning and child-care sector workforce,” said Wayne Ewasko, Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister, in a release.

“Early learning and child-care sector staff are dedicated to promoting positive early childhood development outcomes.”

Tataskweyak Cree Nation celebrates new early childhood education centre

 

The money will be available to Manitoba students attending a part- or full-time recognized early childhood educator program in 2022-23, and to those who completed courses or graduated from a recognized program in 2021-22, the province said.

Students must also confirm they will work in Manitoba’s early learning and child-care sector for two years to receive the tuition reimbursement.

Read more: Manitoba’s child care legislation overlooks financial needs of day care workers, association says

Funds for the initiative come through the Canada-Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement 2021 to 2025.

More information about the early learning educator tuition reimbursement initiative can be found on the province’s website.

Manitoba GovernmentCanadian GovernmentEarly Chilldhood Educatorstuition reimbursement
