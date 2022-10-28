Manitoba early childhood educator students to see tuition reimbursements

Send this page to someone via email

The federal and provincial governments are teaming up to provide a little relief to early childhood educator students in Manitoba.

The governments announced more than $4 million in funding Thursday that will provide a reimbursement of up to $5,000 per school year for early childhood educator students and recent graduates.

“Reducing barriers for individuals to obtain their certification as an early childhood educator will stabilize and strengthen the early learning and child-care sector workforce,” said Wayne Ewasko, Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister, in a release.

“Early learning and child-care sector staff are dedicated to promoting positive early childhood development outcomes.”

The money will be available to Manitoba students attending a part- or full-time recognized early childhood educator program in 2022-23, and to those who completed courses or graduated from a recognized program in 2021-22, the province said.

Students must also confirm they will work in Manitoba’s early learning and child-care sector for two years to receive the tuition reimbursement.

Funds for the initiative come through the Canada-Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement 2021 to 2025.

More information about the early learning educator tuition reimbursement initiative can be found on the province’s website.

