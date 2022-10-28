Manitoba early childhood educator students to see tuition reimbursements

The federal and provincial governments are teaming up to provide a little relief to early childhood educator students in Manitoba.
The governments announced more than $4 million in funding Thursday that will provide a reimbursement of up to $5,000 per school year for early childhood educator students and recent graduates.
Read more: Early child-care workforce in Manitoba receives $37M to support wage equity
“Reducing barriers for individuals to obtain their certification as an early childhood educator will stabilize and strengthen the early learning and child-care sector workforce,” said Wayne Ewasko, Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister, in a release.
“Early learning and child-care sector staff are dedicated to promoting positive early childhood development outcomes.”
The money will be available to Manitoba students attending a part- or full-time recognized early childhood educator program in 2022-23, and to those who completed courses or graduated from a recognized program in 2021-22, the province said.
Students must also confirm they will work in Manitoba’s early learning and child-care sector for two years to receive the tuition reimbursement.
Read more: Manitoba’s child care legislation overlooks financial needs of day care workers, association says
Funds for the initiative come through the Canada-Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement 2021 to 2025.
More information about the early learning educator tuition reimbursement initiative can be found on the province’s website.
Comments