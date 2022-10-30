Guelph’s Stone Road Mall says harvest netted plenty of food from rooftop garden

Send this page to someone via email

Plenty of vegetables have been harvested on the roof of the Stone Road Mall in Guelph.

The mall partners with the SEED, part of the Guelph Community Health Centre. The project’s mission is to facilitate and distribute nutritious food to local organizations that require fresh produce for their meal services.

In a news release, the mall had set a goal of 300 pounds of vegetables.

They surpassed that goal, finishing with 575 pounds of vegetables that will be delivered to local organizations.

There were 14 varieties of vegetables that were grown on the top level of the Stone Road Mall parkade including beans, corn, and squash.

Story continues below advertisement

They said the addition of 10 new planter boxes provided the opportunity to grow a larger selection of produce and experiment with a few new offerings.

The mall’s marketing manager Christina Magee said the mall is looking forward to growing this initiative next year with new partnerships and anything else it can think of to build a brighter, greener future.