Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Expect more flight disruptions as labour shortages persist, expert warns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 12:11 pm
Click to play video: 'New air passenger protection regulations take effect'
New air passenger protection regulations take effect
WATCH: New air passenger protection regulations take effect – Sep 8, 2022

The airline industry is warning of “unavoidable disruptions” in the upcoming holiday travel season as labour shortages persist.

New job vacancy numbers from Statistics Canada on Thursday show the country’s tight labour market continuing in August as vacancies were little changed from July.

Transport industry representatives said at a Wednesday evening parliamentary committee meeting that problems retaining certain workers such as pilots and air traffic controllers persist.

Read more: Air Canada expects flight, baggage delays to ease this year

Air Line Pilots Association Canada president Tim Perry told MPs that airlines are not doing enough to retain pilots because they have resisted paying pilots more and instead hoped to attract temporary foreign workers.

Trending Now

Canadian Air Traffic Control Association president Nick von Schoenberg told the committee there is a desperate shortage of air traffic controllers that has put unacceptable demands on workers because there are no longer enough controllers to meet requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

Von Schoenberg said the air traffic controller shortage existed before the pandemic and will not be addressed in time for next summer, but may be mitigated with some creative solutions.

labour shortageflight delaysflight cancellationstravel delayscanada travel delaystravel delays canadacanada travel delays newstravel delays in canadatravel flights
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers