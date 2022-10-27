Calgary firefighters douse morning garbage truck fire

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic along Stoney Trail was a bit backed up Thursday morning due to a garbage truck that had caught fire.

The Calgary Fire Department said the truck was headed eastbound on Stoney Trail, just west of the bridge over the Bow River in the southeast when the fire started.

View image in full screen It took Calgary firefighters roughly 20 minutes to douse a garbage truck fire on Oct. 27, 2022. Global News

Carol Henke, public information officer for CFD said the initial call came in around 7:50 a.m. and crews had it under control about 20 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

The garbage truck had roughly 200 kg of garbage on board.

Firefighters had to use a special type of foam to extinguish the fire.