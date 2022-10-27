Menu

Crime

OPP make impaired driving arrests in Bancroft, Hastings Highlands

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 12:02 pm
Police in Bancroft report two impaired driving arrests in recent days, one after a two-vehicle collision. View image in full screen
Police in Bancroft report two impaired driving arrests in recent days, one after a two-vehicle collision. The Canadian Press file

OPP in Bancroft made two impaired driving arrests in recent days.

On Monday in Hastings Highlands, officers around 6:30 p.m. responded to a traffic complaint in the township. The investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Sheila Kelly, 39, of Bancroft was charged with the one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Nov. 22.

Collision

On Oct. 21 around 3 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Station St. in Bancroft.

The investigation led to the arrest of one of the drivers.

Christa Larsen, 50, of Geraldton, Ont., was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Nov. 22.

