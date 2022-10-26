Menu

Weather

Wind warning issued for large swaths of western Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 11:42 pm
Edmonton weather forecast: Oct. 26, 2022
WATCH ABOVE: Here's Jesse Beyer's Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather forecast for Edmonton and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for various areas in western Alberta on Wednesday, warning that in some areas, wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 100 km/h.

On its website, the weather agency said the windy conditions are expected to materialize on Thursday morning and are expected to be felt the most in southwestern Alberta.

“Winds will ease Thursday evening,” Environment Canada said. “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver, coastal B.C. under wind, rainfall warnings as season’s 1st storm arrives

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

