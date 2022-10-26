Wind warning issued for large swaths of western Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for various areas in western Alberta on Wednesday, warning that in some areas, wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 100 km/h.

On its website, the weather agency said the windy conditions are expected to materialize on Thursday morning and are expected to be felt the most in southwestern Alberta.

“Winds will ease Thursday evening,” Environment Canada said. “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

