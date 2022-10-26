Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign veteran defensive back Mike Daly

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 5:40 pm

Defensive back Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after agreeing to a deal with the CFL club on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old native of Kitchener, Ont., is a seven-year vet with the Ticats registering 150 total tackles, including 101 defensive tackles and a quarterback sack.

Read more: Hamilton Tiger-Cats announce team awards, wide receiver Tim White most outstanding player

He has also forced two fumbles, eight interceptions and one defensive touchdown in 91 career regular season games with the Tabbies.

Daly said the signing was the result of a discussion with Drew Allemang who asked about his interest in coming on “for the last little stretch” of the season as “an insurance policy.”

Story continues below advertisement

The defensive specialist said he needed to clear it with Wilfrid Laurier University, where he joined the coaching staff at the end of the 2021, and his wife.

Trending Now

“Sure enough, it was in about three and a half to four hours … all right, let’s do this,” Daly said in press conference Wednesday.

Daly was a collegiate player with the University of McMaster.

Click to play video: 'Feds, Ontario to spend $56M for high-speed internet to 16,000 rural homes in eastern Ontario'
Feds, Ontario to spend $56M for high-speed internet to 16,000 rural homes in eastern Ontario
CFLHamiltonHamilton newsCanadian Football LeagueTicatsHamilton Tiger-CatsHamilton sportsMike Dalyticats signing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers