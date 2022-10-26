Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign veteran defensive back Mike Daly

See more sharing options

Defensive back Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after agreeing to a deal with the CFL club on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old native of Kitchener, Ont., is a seven-year vet with the Ticats registering 150 total tackles, including 101 defensive tackles and a quarterback sack.

He has also forced two fumbles, eight interceptions and one defensive touchdown in 91 career regular season games with the Tabbies.

Daly said the signing was the result of a discussion with Drew Allemang who asked about his interest in coming on “for the last little stretch” of the season as “an insurance policy.”

The defensive specialist said he needed to clear it with Wilfrid Laurier University, where he joined the coaching staff at the end of the 2021, and his wife.

“Sure enough, it was in about three and a half to four hours … all right, let’s do this,” Daly said in press conference Wednesday.

Daly was a collegiate player with the University of McMaster.