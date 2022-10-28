Downtown Guelph, Ont. businesses set to welcome trick-or-treaters for Halloween event

The Downtown Guelph Business Association is preparing to welcome trick-or-treaters this weekend.
The fifth annual Downtown Guelph Trick-or-Treat event goes this Saturday, Ont. 29, starting at 12 noon.
In a news release, close to 40 participating downtown stores will be handing out candy throughout the day until supplies run out.
People are being encouraged to dress up and download the Driftscape app to find where the treats are.
Read more: Halloween in the Guelph area: What events are happening for kids and where?
There will also be an online costume contest where people can submit photos of their Halloween costumes to win prizes.
They can post online using the hashtag #DowntownGuelphCostumeContest and tag @DowntownGuelph.
More information can be found by going to the Downtown Guelph Business Association Facebook page.
Comments