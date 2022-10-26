Zach Collaros voted Bombers top player again

Send this page to someone via email

There were absolutely no surprises in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers selections as the CFL announced the team award winners for the 2022 season.

Quarterback Zach Collaros is the team’s most outstanding player for the second straight season. The league’s reigning MOP is an unbelievable 31-4 as starter since his arrival to the blue and gold in 2019. He was a unanimous selection after leading the CFL with 35 touchdown passes.

Defensive end Willie Jefferson is their top defensive player for the second time in the last three seasons after leading the Bombers with seven sacks.

Receiver Nic Demski was voted their top Canadian player for the second straight year. He has a career best 772 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns despite missing four games with an injury. Demski scored a TD in six consecutive games, which is the second longest streak in team history behind only Milt Stegall’s eight game TD streak in 1997.

Stanley Bryant is their most outstanding offensive lineman for the fourth straight season and sixth time overall.

Returner Janarion Grant took the top special teams honour. Grant has the only two punt-return touchdowns in the CFL this season, and also added a major score on a kickoff return.

And receiver Dalton Schoen was an easy choice for best rookie after setting the franchise record for touchdowns by a first year player with 15. He was also a unanimous selection.

All six winners are now finalists for the division awards which will be announced next week. The overall league awards will be presented on Nov. 17 during Grey Cup week.