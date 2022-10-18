Bombers sign Collaros to three-year extension; will remain with Blue and Gold through 2025

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been an incredible run for Zach Collaros as quarterback of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

The Bombers have signed Collaros to a three-year contract extension, keeping him in Winnipeg through the 2025 season. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Since Collaros arrived in Winnipeg in 2019, the Bombers are 31-4 when he starts.

After winning Grey Cups in 2019 and 2021 along with being named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP last season, Collaros has been sensational in 2022, and is a favourite to win the MOP once again.

His 35 passing touchdowns lead the CFL and his 4,115 yards are the most he’s thrown in his career.

Collaros and Bombers GM Kyle Walters will speak to the media Tuesday at noon.

The 14-2 Bombers are on a bye week and will play their final regular season game Oct. 28 against the B.C. Lions before hosting the Western Final on November 13.