Politics

Nathaniel Teed, first openly gay MLA, sworn into Sask. Legislative Assembly

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 4:46 pm
Nathaniel Teed was sworn into the Sask. Legislature Assembley as the first openly gay MLA. View image in full screen
Nathaniel Teed was sworn into the Sask. Legislature Assembley as the first openly gay MLA. NDP Caucus

Nathaniel Teed was sworn into the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan this morning, making history as the first openly gay MLA.

He is also the youngest member currently sitting in legislature.

He was victorious in the Saskatoon-Meewasin by-election on Sept. 26, earning the highest number of votes the province has seen in 40 years.

Teed hopes he can bring diversity to the Saskatchewan government and the education field.

In a previous interview with Global Saskatoon, he said, “There’s quite a need for queer representation in the education field and so I thought it was really important to continue to have representative voices in our legislature.”

“I think it’s a big step in ensuring that diverse voices are heard in our legislature, it also is, I believe, important that folks across Saskatchewan see themselves and see that there is a home in the NDP for them.”

Teed wants to ensure that the legislature is representative of the Saskatchewan community.

“I’m ready to stick up for the people of Meewasin, regardless of how they cast their vote,” said Teed in a media release today. “This province has so much potential and I’m excited to do the hard work needed to strengthen our communities and rebuild our economy.”

Official Opposition Leader Carla Beck said, “Nathaniel energized the people of Saskatoon and won his seat by the largest margin in decades.”

She knows that Teed will go to bat for the people of Meewasin and deliver.

Nathaniel Teed will become Critic for Parks, Culture and Sport, Tourism, SLGA, SaskGaming and SGI.

Saskatoon Meewasin's new MLA Nathaniel Teed makes history
