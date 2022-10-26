4 teens dead in crash possibly linked to TikTok car theft challenge, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police believe a TikTok challenge may be linked to the deaths of four teenagers who crashed a stolen car on Monday morning in Buffalo, N.Y.

Buffalo police said six teenagers between the ages of 14 to 19 were speeding on a highway in a stolen Kia Sportage before the rollover crash. The car was reportedly stolen on Sunday night.

All five passengers were ejected from the vehicle when it crashed, police said, and four of the passengers died at the scene. The fifth, a 14-year-old girl, was taken to hospital.

The driver also survived and has been released from hospital. They were charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

On Tuesday, police named the four teenagers that were killed: Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16 and Ahjanae Harper, 14.

Buffalo Police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has since claimed the teenagers were likely participating in a TikTok challenge that teaches the users how to hot-wire a Kia vehicle with a USB phone charger and a screwdriver.

A class-action lawsuit filed in September in Orange County, Calif., alleged that Kias built between 2011 and 2021, as well as Hyundais built from 2015 to 202, lack anti-theft parts called engine immobilizers, making the cars easier to steal than other models.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages from the automaker and a nationwide recall.

Global News reached out to Kia Canada for comment about the TikTok challenge, but was referred to Kia U.S. for an answer. As of this writing, we have received no reply.

The “Kia Challenge,” as it is known, first appeared on TikTok this summer. It is most popular under the #KiaBoyz tag, where TikTok users share their experiences hot-wiring Kias, or discuss how their own vehicle fell victim to the “Kia Boyz.”

“They’re very easy unfortunately to steal,” commissioner Gramaglia said to local NBC affiliate WGRZ. “You can look up the information that’s been put out there. There are numerous cities across the country that are looking at looking into or have filed lawsuits against Kia because of the ease (in stealing) these cars.”

In September, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore said Kia and Hyundai thefts have increased in the state by 85 per cent since 2021. He too attributed the rise of the TikTok challenge as a reason for this increase.

“It’s a horrific morning for the families, their friends, our police officers and our investigators and fire department that were there investigating this,” said Gramaglia. “This is a terrible, terrible outcome for such young kids that had their entire lives in front of them.”

The driver of the crashed vehicle is expected to appear in court on Nov. 15.

— With files from The Associated Press