Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

30-year-old Outlook, Sask. man charged with child pornography offences

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 10:52 am
A file photo of hands typing on a keyboard. Youth sextortion cases have risen by 150 per cent in the first half of this year. View image in full screen
An Outlook man is facing several charges related to child pornography after police executed a search warrant Monday. The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit said an Outlook, Sask. man has been charged with several child pornography offences.

The ICE Unit worked with the Dade County office of the FBI, and on Monday they executed a warrant for an Outlook residence where they identified the offences were taking place.

Read more: Judge sentences B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s online tormentor to 13 years in prison

Officers said electronic devices were seized for further analysis.

Trending Now

30-year-old Clayton Lee Casper has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, one count of luring, and one count of distributing child pornography.

Casper was released from custody with multiple conditions.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021'
Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021
Saskatchewan NewsChild PornographyOfficersWarrantInternet Child ExploitationCustodyOutlook
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers