30-year-old Outlook, Sask. man charged with child pornography offences

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit said an Outlook, Sask. man has been charged with several child pornography offences.

The ICE Unit worked with the Dade County office of the FBI, and on Monday they executed a warrant for an Outlook residence where they identified the offences were taking place.

Officers said electronic devices were seized for further analysis.

30-year-old Clayton Lee Casper has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, one count of luring, and one count of distributing child pornography.

Casper was released from custody with multiple conditions.