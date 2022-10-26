Menu

Canada

Air Canada converts options for 15 Airbus A220-300 jets into firm orders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 10:10 am
An Air Canada hangar is seen behind a security fence at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. View image in full screen
An Air Canada hangar is seen behind a security fence at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Air Canada says it has converted options for 15 Airbus A220-300 aircraft into firm orders.

The airline says the move brings its total number of firm orders for the narrowbody aircraft that will be built in Montreal to 60.

Air Canada says the A220-300 seats 137 passengers in a business and economy configuration.

Read more: Air Canada expects flight, baggage delays to ease this year

The airline placed its initial order for the A220, then known as the Bombardier C Series, in 2016, with a firm order for 45 aircraft and 30 options.

It currently operates 31 A220s, with two more deliveries expected this year.

Six more will be delivered in each of 2024 and 2025, with the 15 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada orders electric-hybrid aircraft'
Air Canada orders electric-hybrid aircraft
© 2022 The Canadian Press

