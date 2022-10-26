Menu

Canada

PM Justin Trudeau to meet African Union chair in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 7:27 am
Trudeau visits Rwanda Genocide Memorial, vows more support for Africa
Trudeau visits Rwanda Genocide Memorial, vows more support for Africa
WATCH: Trudeau visits Rwanda Genocide Memorial, vows more support for Africa – Jun 23, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Wednesday with African Union commissioner Moussa Faki.

The visit was promised just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and will focus on how Canada can work with African countries on everything from trade to human rights.

Read more: Freeland apologizes over Africa aid comments: ‘I really didn’t mean to offend you’

Experts say the continent is dealing with floods, coups and starvation as climate change plays an outsized role in Africa.

But they also say the continent has some of the youngest and fastest-growing economies on earth.

Africa has been split on whether to isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow pushing for a larger economic role in some African countries.

Ottawa has promised a strategy on Africa next year, and this week’s talks could shape Canada’s focus.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

